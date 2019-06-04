The Bachelorette Episode 5 Promo Hints That Luke P. Gets Eliminated — But He Won't Be

Luke S. may have been hoping that Luke P. would get sent home from The Bachelorette in some sort of karmic moment, but that doesn't seem like it will be the case. The June 3 episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Hannah talking to both Lukes about their shared drama. This happened before the rose ceremony, so there's still a chance that one of them will be eliminated. If that happens, though, it probably won't be Luke P. who gets sent packing. There's proof Hannah keeps Luke P. on The Bachelorette thanks to the season trailer.
Ahead of Hannah's season, a four-minute teaser clip was released that includes many moments not yet shown on the show's first four episodes. These include several where Luke P. is still present.
Advertisement
One such moment is when Hannah breaks down in front of the remaining men in what seems to be a hotel room. In that scene, Luke P. is with the rest of the men watching Hannah voice her frustrations. "No one knows anything about me," an emotional Hannah says in the trailer. "Nobody's even asked because all we do is talk about stupid sh*t. So like figure it out, or I don't want to do this."
In another scene from the trailer, Luke P. confronts Garrett. "I've been nothing but truthful, and you are not gonna mess it up," Luke shouts at his fellow contestant. Luke P. is also seen having some one-on-one time with Hannah and admitting that he doesn't "know if I can get there" when Hannah tells him he needs to go all in.
Those scenes have yet to air, which seems to indicate that Luke P. not only survives the next rose ceremony, but he may survive several more. His continued appearance in the promos tracks with the theory that he's the one that Hannah gets angry with because he may have shamed her sexual history (presumably during the Fantasy Suite week).
While Luke P. definitely seems to stick around, he doesn't seem to have learned much about his confrontation this week with Luke S. All the promo scenes have him included in drama in some shape or form, and it's possible he's also involved in the sex-shaming that occurs later in the season. None of that bodes well for his shot at the final rose, but it definitely means this drama train isn't slowing down any time soon — no matter how much Luke S. or fans may want it to.
Advertisement