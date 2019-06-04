Does Luke S. From The Bachelorette Even Have A Tequila Brand?

Spoiler alert: this article contains spoilers for Season 15, episode 4 of The Bachelorette.
Last night's episode of The Bachelorette primarily centered not on Hannah Brown's journey to find love, but instead on the following three things: two dudes named Luke, and one seemingly non-existent tequila brand. The now-infamous battle of the Lukes kicked into high gear after Luke S. and Luke P. got into a squabble during a rugby game (yes, really) during which the former claims the latter lifted him off the ground and body-slammed him. Rumors ensued, as they are wont to do in this franchise. But the most important thing to know is that Luke P. told Hannah B. that Luke S. wasn't there for the famed "right reasons." As Bachelor fans know, these two words, when put together, are a siren song for drama.
According to a wild-eyed Luke P., Luke S. didn't go on the show to find love, but rather to promote his tequila brand. Even if you're a religious viewer, you'd be forgiven for not knowing that Luke S. even has a tequila brand — fellow contestant Garrett even claimed later in the episode that he wasn't aware of it. Perhaps this is because the 29-year-old political fundraising consultant, whose real-life name is Luke Stone, does not appear to have actually started a tequila company — yet. At least not one you can currently walk into a store and buy. He might have a vodka company? Even that's kind of unclear, to be honest.
In his Bachelorette profile, Stone calls himself a "tequila expert and entrepreneur." (He also claims to have "hit on Emily Ratajkowski and made her blush," but that's a story for another time.) We've reached out to Stone and his PR rep for more information on any potential tequila brands he may have, and will update this story if we hear back. Based on Instagram sleuthing, though, here's what we know: In March 2018, he posted a mock-up of a bottle and label for a raspberry vodka aptly called Luke's Raspberry Vodka.
View this post on Instagram
Our final label! For the tequila lovers out there, we’ve got a seriously delicious jalapeño tequila and strawberry tequila hitting shelves with our raspberry vodka 🍹 #lukesspirits #2ingredients #weshowouringredients #drinkwell thanks for your amazing work Meredith! @mmodernwoman
Two months earlier, in January 2018, he posted a logo for the brand, with the caption: "Little prototype day dreamt by Nikki (CEO of the great Sip City) in seconds, can’t wait to get this rolling. Look for it on shelves in DC starting this summer. Sip City is on their way to NY. Got an amazing team of one mad scientist and some great friends behind me."
But after that March 2018 post, he didn't post anything about spirits at all — neither vodka nor tequila, leaving us to wonder, a full year later, whether or not Luke P.'s claims about him are true. Actually, at this point, we don't even care why he went on the show, we just wanna know if the dude has a tequila brand or not. And what of this raspberry vodka? What happened to it? Did it ever "hit shelves in D.C."? Can I buy it now? Why is this the most intense Bachelor franchise cliffhanger since Colton jumped that fence last season?
On its face, it would seem that if Luke S. did go on the show to promote his tequila brand, he's not doing a very good job of it. Since, you know, I've been feverishly googling "Luke S tequila brand" for a solid hour and I can't find anything about it. But perhaps this is what Stone wants me to be doing. Because when he does, inevitably, start an actual tequila and/or vodka brand, we'll be all the more eager to know about it. Well played, Luke S. Well played.
