It Sounds Like Hannah Brown Is Done Dating People From The Bachelor

And if you were one of the loyalists keeping your fingers crossed that Hannah and Peter Weber would be endgame , it's definitely time to let that dream die. While Hannah was a big part of Peter's season of The Bachelor and even allegedly played a role in his complicated relationship drama after the final rose, Kelley Flanagan has since emerged as the the true winner of the show. Plus, with all the shady things Peter has done just in the last few months, do we really want him and Hannah to get back together?