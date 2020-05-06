It Sounds Like Hannah Brown Is Done Dating People From The Bachelor

View this post on Instagram

Most interesting clips of tonight’s live with Hannah Brown... she covers dating (she’s single), her thoughts on the Bachelorette, her future in California, the tweet about Luke P (and admitting she still makes mistakes), thoughts on relationships, and fans who test her patience. Gotta say: this is a totally Hannahbeast Q & A that will leave lots of fans reaching for a drink. Since none of us (me included) have any idea what happened between her and Tyler, let’s be respectful and kind! I’m here to support Tyler, and also love Hannah. I will NOT tolerate any unkind remarks. These are real people and these are good people. Let’s be respectful and wish them happiness together or apart...❤️ . . . Credit: @hannahbrown #tylercameron #tylerc #thebachelor #tannah #hannahbrown #hannahb #thebachelorette #hannahandtyler #bachelornation #hannahbeast #bachelorette #quarantine #jupiterflorida #instalive #thequarantinecrew #quarantineandchill