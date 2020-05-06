Story from Pop Culture

It Sounds Like Hannah Brown Is Done Dating People From The Bachelor

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: John Fleenor via Getty Images.
Since becoming a fixture within the extensive Bachelor franchise, Hannah Brown has seen her fair share of drama. We first met her on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and Hannah redeemed herself with her sex positive run as the Bachelorette, winning over the show’s fandom in the process. Even after all of the mess that occurred on and off camera, Hannah’s heart is still open to finding love — just with someone outside of the Bachelor family.
The Alabama native got candid about her love life (or current lack thereof) during a livestream on Instagram, answering her followers’ questions about what was up next dating-wise.  
“You know, I definitely want to be in a relationship," Hannah mused on Instagram Live. "I think I’m finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life."
When Hannah's follower kept dropping hints about Tyler Cameron, the former Bachelorette took the tsunami of comments about her ex in stride. "I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor,” she laughed good-naturedly. “Y’all are driving me crazy!”
Most interesting clips of tonight’s live with Hannah Brown... she covers dating (she’s single), her thoughts on the Bachelorette, her future in California, the tweet about Luke P (and admitting she still makes mistakes), thoughts on relationships, and fans who test her patience. Gotta say: this is a totally Hannahbeast Q & A that will leave lots of fans reaching for a drink. Since none of us (me included) have any idea what happened between her and Tyler, let’s be respectful and kind! I’m here to support Tyler, and also love Hannah. I will NOT tolerate any unkind remarks. These are real people and these are good people. Let’s be respectful and wish them happiness together or apart...❤️ . . . Credit: @hannahbrown #tylercameron #tylerc #thebachelor #tannah #hannahbrown #hannahb #thebachelorette #hannahandtyler #bachelornation #hannahbeast #bachelorette #quarantine #jupiterflorida #instalive #thequarantinecrew #quarantineandchill

Sorry, Bachelor Nation — that ship has since sailed. Despite forging a close bond in recent days (and even quarantining together in Tyler's Florida home), Hannah and Tyler are just friends, and it doesn't look like they're interesting in changing that any time soon.
And if you were one of the loyalists keeping your fingers crossed that Hannah and Peter Weber would be endgame, it's definitely time to let that dream die. While Hannah was a big part of Peter's season of The Bachelor and even allegedly played a role in his complicated relationship drama after the final rose, Kelley Flanagan has since emerged as the the true winner of the show. Plus, with all the shady things Peter has done just in the last few months, do we really want him and Hannah to get back together?
Her relationships with Tyler and Peter (as well as the others that wooed her on The Bachelorette) taught her many lessons, and Hannah said that she needed time to work on herself after the show ended. Now that she's taken that time, she's finally ready to give dating another try with new tools in her tool belt.
“I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that," she shared. "I’m gonna be single until it’s right. I don’t date around, really. You have to date people, but I date seriously.”
"I am in a place where I’m ready to do that," Hannah continued. "To test the waters a little bit."
