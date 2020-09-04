We like to think of Etsy as way more than just an online marketplace for arts and crafts or vintage goods; it's a cyber community of creativity powered by independent sellers and talented makers producing the most unique wares. The right find (like a silk floral arrangement or a Harrison Ford planter) can take a corner of any home from eh to enchanting in a matter of clicks. And, with the virtual destination's annual Labor Day Weekend Sale up and running, now's the perfect time to score something special that will spruce up your space.
Starting today and lasting through September 9th, shoppers can sift through an eclectic collection of discounted trinkets and treasures. Participating sellers are offering at least 20% off (we've spotted markdowns all the way up to 70% off) an array of really good goods. "One of the biggest trends this fall is creating a multi-functional living space," says the site's trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson. "As we continue to spend more time at home than ever, shoppers are optimizing where they live for multiple purposes — like work, exercise, and self-care — and opting for items that allow them to do that.” Whatever it is you need to add a fashionably functional touch to your surroundings, the Etsy sale is here to give you just that...only for less.
Fill your stay-at-home falls with all the on-sale hanging planters, calming candles, tie-dye face masks, locally made spa kits, and hand-knit chunky sweaters your deal-hunting hearts can handle — your search starts here with our top picks from the sale featured ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.