Found: The Most Essential Home Deals Worth Shopping This Weekend

In previous normal times (whoever remembers what those looked like), come Labor Day Weekend we'd shift our focus to enviable swimsuits, oversized sun hats, and raffia tote bags worthy of a social media highlight. We'd spend time grilling, gathering, getting sunburnt, and maybe even (if lucky) taking boat rides. But with social distancing still underway for the foreseeable future, many of us are pivoting to sale hunting for home buys that will make our new virtual office spaces as comfy as possible for the stay-at-home season ahead.
LDW is days away and, like any shopping enthusiasts, our minds (along with our wallets) are revved and ready to cart the best deals. Since finding the most exciting virtual scores is our main objective here, we went ahead and dug up the cream-of-the-crop discounts on everything from top bedding to furniture, decor, and more. We found $200-off bestselling mattresses, price-cut Dysons, and hand-poured candles with nostalgia-infused scents, just to name a few. Spending copious amounts of time in our houses and apartments has reminded us how important it is to truly feel at home — so scroll on the nab the worthwhile essentials while they're on sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.