Tia Mowry’s Etsy Collab Is The Perfect Mix Of Homespun Chic

Shopping on Etsy is like passing through an e-commerce gateway into the ultimate cyber hub of product innovation. This global marketplace of unique finds is a magnet for everyone from talented artisans to green-thumbed customers and craft enthusiasts each in search of some form of giving or receiving inspiration. An exact reason why the multi-hyphenated Tia Mowry-Hardrict — award-winning actress, author, entrepreneur, mom of two, and beyond — was unsurprisingly drawn to the site. Like an artisan moth to a bespoke flame, Mowry-Hardrict came first as a customer and ultimately remained as a collaborator for her first-ever home line that will exclusively launch on Etsy today.
With the help of nine talented Etsy makers, Mowry-Hardrict has developed a chic interiors collection reflective of her personal style in the form of milky-white ceramic pitchers, bud vases, patterned platters, and smooth serving bowls in a mix of natural shapes and sizes. "The Tia Mowry x Etsy collection has incredible pieces from decor and also entertaining essentials, and that's me, that's my lifestyle," Mowry-Hardrict says of her exclusive array of co-designed goods. From the natural appeal of Diana Adams' Sample HAUS to the modern minimalism of Dawn Klinger's Tagliaferro Ceramics, Mowry-Hardrict hopes to do more than infuse her own decorating vision with the passion and skillset of Etsy's greatest talent. Her goal is to highlight the diverse female-owned storefronts making Etsy the beloved digital destination it is today. "We are living in a pandemic, so to be able to partner up with incredible designers and put a spotlight on their creative work during this time makes me feel really great because these are all individual, small business owners."
"For me, entertaining is not just about a party. It's about creating memories and bringing people into your home and laughing and making them smile," Mowry-Hardrict says. "It's how I nurture, it's how I give. That's what inspired this whole collaboration." From the tasseled throw pillows to the softly shaped kitchenware, the Tia Mowry x Etsy collection is here (but only for a limited time!) to fulfill each of your chic-interior fantasies. Mowry-Hardrict even let us in on a little trick for channeling her unrivaled entertaining energy: "Prep ahead!" she urges — adding that storing flowers in the fridge the day before means that all you'll need to do is set them out before getting the party started. Scroll ahead to shop 13 pieces from the collab that were crafted with this signature Mowry-Hardrict touch. "I am so incredibly excited about this, I can't wait for people to see this," she says. "I'm excited to share a part of me."
