Tia Mowry’s Etsy Collab Is The Perfect Mix Of Homespun Chic

"For me, entertaining is not just about a party. It's about creating memories and bringing people into your home and laughing and making them smile," Mowry-Hardrict says. "It's how I nurture, it's how I give. That's what inspired this whole collaboration." From the tasseled throw pillows to the softly shaped kitchenware, the Tia Mowry x Etsy collection is here (but only for a limited time!) to fulfill each of your chic-interior fantasies. Mowry-Hardrict even let us in on a little trick for channeling her unrivaled entertaining energy: "Prep ahead!" she urges — adding that storing flowers in the fridge the day before means that all you'll need to do is set them out before getting the party started. Scroll ahead to shop 13 pieces from the collab that were crafted with this signature Mowry-Hardrict touch. "I am so incredibly excited about this, I can't wait for people to see this," she says. "I'm excited to share a part of me."