The start of September signifies new beginnings in many ways. Sure, we’re still in a global pandemic, and that feeling of stagnation will likely always be lurking in the background, but with this next month begins the latter part of the year, and a time when the leaves begin to reflect the eventual passage of time.
The occasion warrants an opportunity to change things up. Maybe that means trying out a new hairstyle, switching up your workout routine — and your entertainment lineup. Luckily for us, Netflix has new and original titles rolling in to help shake things up. It also means, unfortunately, that the old needs to leave to make room for the new.
This month, only a handful of TV shows will be leaving the streaming platform, including Person of Interest and Once Upon A Time. Sci-fi/thriller enthusiasts, however, aren’t so lucky: make sure to catch worldwide favorites like Jurassic Park and Train to Busan before they’re gone. Also leaving Netflix are a few classics and critical darlings like The Social Network, Schindler’s List, and Seabiscuit.
Ahead are all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in September. Time to turn over a new leaf.
