Before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord and fought alongside dinosaurs (and Bryce Dallas Howard) in the Jurassic World franchise, Chris Pratt was loveable doofus Andy Dwyer on Parks & Recreation. While there's no way to take a time machine back to when Pratt was just lovable Andy, the newly-engaged actor is returning to his Parks & Rec roots.
Nope, it's not for a spin-off series about Andy and Aubrey Plaza's April. Instead, Pratt will reunite with his Parks & Rec castmates on the PaleyFest stage.
For the uninitiated, PaleyFest is an event where the cast and creators of your favourite TV series (and some soon-to-be favourite TV series) unite to talk all about their show. There's fun anecdotes to be shared, behind-the-scenes hilarity to discuss, and, more often than not, awkward questions from fans in the audience.
This year — which marks the 10th anniversary of the Parks & Rec premiere episode — Pratt will join one-time co-stars on stage in Hollywood's Dolby Theater. Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Retta and Jim O’Heir will discuss the beloved NBC sitcom alongside showrunner (and now Good Place creator) Michael Schur.
It's not surprising that Pratt — despite being a rather busy guy — would reunite with his sitcom buddies. In 2017, he shared on Twitter just how much he adored his time on the show before revealing an extended scene that was cut from an episode.
"I loved playing Andy so much," the actor tweeted. "I miss my ParksnRec family."
I loved playing Andy so much. I miss my ParksnRec family. Here's a scene that was tooo long to make the episode.... https://t.co/ZPJ0e3BTne— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 27, 2017
NBC’s Parks and Recreation 10th anniversary reunion will be held on March 21. If you happen to be in Hollywood, buy tickets here.
