Close Out Summer By Ticking Off This Summer Sex Bucket List

Of course, this summer your list is going to look a little different due to the pandemic, says Shula Melamed , a relationship and wellbeing coach. But that might mean we need to try out new salacious sex acts now more than ever. “Anything with novelty that’s a little out of the ordinary is great, because we’ve been so structured and regimented with our routine because we haven’t been able to get out of the house,” Melamed says. “So being able to have fun and access your imagination is crucial these days.”