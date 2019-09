Just because everyone in your circle is enthralled with the Hamilton phenomenon — which could be described as a movement — doesn't mean everyone out there understands the allure. Discovering this might bring about some of the same shock many people felt on November 9. A majority of NYC and D.C. residents are still walking around in a daze, wondering what the hell happened on Election Day. Did Hillary really lose? Is this all just a bad, orange dream? While Trump supporters are doing their gleeful victory dance, boycotting Hamilton, Starbucks, Target, Macy’s, Twitter (yet tweeting about boycotting them, hmm) and some restaurants that endorse Hillary Clinton. Ham-fans must come to terms with the fact that the record-breaking musical is not likely Kellyanne Conway’s — or any Trump supporters’ — cup of colonial tea.We think of it as a hip look at our forefathers and the American Revolution, and most of us are breathless with anticipation of obtaining tickets to the Broadway musical. We are the kids in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, desperately hoping for the Golden Ticket.Our more conservative American friends want to exercise a veto against Hamilton and submit a resolution for a revival of Annie Get Your Gun.Will Hamilton sell out in Houston, Denver, and Tempe? Perhaps our coastal cultural obsession will cool down to lukewarm interest in middle America. Only 2017 will tell. But if the tour doesn't manage to sell out, I bet the legions of Ham-fans will hop on Southwest Airlines to fill those seats for another inspiring Hamilton hip-hop history lesson.Elizabeth Thorp is editor in chief of PYPO.com , a female-driven online comedy and news network.