I was finishing school about ten years ago, and while I was there, I was studying an ancient tribe in central Asia called the Scythians. The Scythians used wine during their rituals. This particular group gave rise to the mythological Amazonian women, so the Wonder Women are technically Scythians. The Persian term for Scythian is Saka. The Scythians were an Iranian group, and I happen to be Persian so I always said that if I had a brand, I would name it Saka because, in my head, it stands for powerful women.When I started looking into cannabis and taking it seriously as a career move, I was doing research on everything — industrial hemp, cannabis and its medicinal properties — and I kept coming across with theme of cannabis-infused wine. I always thought that might be something I would want to be involved with as a brand. As proposition 64 started to unfold, I was doing the PR for a group called Ebbu. Ebbu was acquired by Canopy Growth for almost $500 million , and they were the first to bring to market the water-soluble infusion that makes cannabis infusions possible. I knew, in the back of my head, everything was coming together. The pieces were falling into place. About three years after I initially thought of the original concept, I started to try to pull it together. So I went out to find the perfect business partner and CEO to help bring the actual concept and the brand to life, and that's when, in my search, I was introduced to Tracey by the head of the executive wine program at Sonoma State University. She wound up being a perfect fit, and we decided to launch this luxury brand together.So Cynthia and I came together. She obviously had a tremendous background in the cannabis industry , and I come from nearly 30 years in the wine and spirits industry, largely in more high-level marketing and innovation roles, so I was used to taking on new challenges. My career, at the time, had essentially been about creating new products in the wine and spirits space. Cynthia developed this incredibly beautiful concept with a great, authentic story around female warriors, but we didn't know how to do really anything else.The first thing we did was decide where our provenance would be, and we felt drawn to Napa Valley. Given my background and our COO's background in the wine space, Napa Valley, to us, is the premier wine-growing region of the world so we wanted to anchor our brand and our company there. We are now the first and only cannabis-infused beverage made from Napa Valley wine. When we first began sourcing the wine, we had to navigate an incredible amount of difficult, and in some instances, nonsensical regulations to figure out how to put this product together. What we wound up doing, through our contacts, was getting some incredibly good Napa Valley Rosé of Pinot Noir. This was our first release. We removed the alcohol, and then we worked to build up those certain flavor and aroma compounds that are lost when you remove the alcohol. Then, we used a nano-emulsion to infuse it with a proprietary blend of CBD and THC.We are being very literal about having to figure out how to create this product because nothing existed to do it. There were no manufacturing facilities that could legally bottle our products and the distribution networks couldn't handle the weight of our cases, so it was a really unique product to bring to market. It's a very challenging supply chain to develop, but with the expertise of Tracy and our other business partner, Sue Buchorski, we were able to put together something truly incredible up against the worst circumstances. It's been challenging, but pretty impressive, and a lot of it has to do with what Tracy has done.