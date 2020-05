The 29 Items That Topped Our May Shopping Carts

Over the past 30 days, everyone (aka you, your friends, and even us editors here at Refinery29) have been busy carting up a hodgepodge of products that above all else mirrors the times changing with the seasons. While there were, admittedly, still quite a bit of hand sanitizers and face masks in the mix , the 29 most wanted May buys touched across unique categories of home (and self) improvement, wellness, and soaking up some sunshine. Using anonymous reader data sourced from top-performing stories, we saw everything from ergonomic office accessories to actually useful subscription services, celeb-inspired DIY hair treatments, cooling bedding essentials, affordable summer clothing , giant unicorn sprinklers, and even a few (still-on-sale) MDW tech scores.