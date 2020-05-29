The 29 Items That Topped Our May Shopping Carts

Blink: Memorial Day happened, summer says she's still coming through, and we've been stuck at home online window shopping for the past three months. On the surface, March looked a lot like a hoard of hand sanitizer and April was one big face mask. But, when we peeled back the curtain, those purchase habits formed a much more compelling portrait of sustainability, creativity, and some selfless-love. So, what did May stand for when it came to consumer habits? Let's take a look back at it.
Over the past 30 days, everyone (aka you, your friends, and even us editors here at Refinery29) have been busy carting up a hodgepodge of products that above all else mirrors the times changing with the seasons. While there were, admittedly, still quite a bit of hand sanitizers and face masks in the mix, the 29 most wanted May buys touched across unique categories of home (and self) improvement, wellness, and soaking up some sunshine. Using anonymous reader data sourced from top-performing stories, we saw everything from ergonomic office accessories to actually useful subscription services, celeb-inspired DIY hair treatments, cooling bedding essentials, affordable summer clothing, giant unicorn sprinklers, and even a few (still-on-sale) MDW tech scores.
Scroll on to relive May either directly through your own carts or vicariously through the top-bought items of others. We realize that not all have the means to shop for non-essentials, so at the very least let this list serve as a voyeuristic escape from these socially distant days.
