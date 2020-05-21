Finding a good swimsuit is hard. Like jeans or a bra that actually fits, it takes a lot of trial and error before a style that’s flattering, comfortable, and won’t leave you with an unflattering set of tan lines comes along. By that point, who knows? Peak swimsuit season could be over. To get ahead of this before this Memorial Day Weekend, we started our search for the perfect swimsuit early. And today, we found it.
This morning, LIVELY, a community-driven lingerie and activewear brand designed by women for women, launched a new line of swimwear that checks off all of our boxes. Not only do the new arrivals fit and feel as good as the brand’s cult-favorite bras, they’re also size-inclusive, affordable — every option costs $45 — and, for the first time, sustainable. All five swim styles, which include the brand’s core bandeau, sports bra, and bralette tops and their bikini and high-waist bottoms, feature a new outer fabric layer made from recycled plastic.
Like all of LIVELY’s endeavors, this new sustainable swim collection stems from their customers. “We take our cues from our network of 110K+ ambassadors nationwide to produce collections that reflect the needs and wants of real women,” says the brand’s founder and CEO Michelle Cordeiro Grant. “We heard that they wanted to be more eco-friendly in their daily lives, so we created a collection that reflected both the styles they appreciated and the materials they wanted to see in their own wardrobes.” Grant also explains that now, more than ever, shoppers are intentional with their purchases. To keep them choosing LIVELY over another brand, it was important for the brand to put their customers’ values to the forefront.
Obviously, this Memorial Day Weekend — this entire summer — is going to look a lot different than that of years past. Public beaches, rooftops, restaurants, and bars are still closed in some states — a fact that’s not lost on LIVELY. “This collection celebrates warmer weather and eco-conscious living while empowering LIVELY customers to enjoy those things however they can: Whether they’re able to make it to a beach, pool, or just an extra sunny spot in their home,” Grant says.
With a line this good, we’re happy just getting our summer fix by wearing these stylish and sustainable suits inside. Ahead, shop all five new eco-conscious swimsuits from LIVELY’s just-launched swim collection.
