Like all of LIVELY’s endeavors, this new sustainable swim collection stems from their customers. “We take our cues from our network of 110K+ ambassadors nationwide to produce collections that reflect the needs and wants of real women,” says the brand’s founder and CEO Michelle Cordeiro Grant. “We heard that they wanted to be more eco-friendly in their daily lives, so we created a collection that reflected both the styles they appreciated and the materials they wanted to see in their own wardrobes.” Grant also explains that now, more than ever, shoppers are intentional with their purchases. To keep them choosing LIVELY over another brand, it was important for the brand to put their customers’ values to the forefront.