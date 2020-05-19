Story from Style

Team R29 Celebrates Spring’s Sweetest Trends At Home

Georgia Murray, Meg O'Donnell
From friendships to work, lockdown has gifted many of us the time and space to reassess all aspects of our lives – and our wardrobes are no exception. Giving us pause for thought and the chance to examine our relationship with fashion through spring cleans and Sunday sort-throughs, we’ve fallen back in love with the clothes we already own. Over the past few months, our approach to dressing has evolved from comfort-first loungewear to wanting to reclaim a level of normality and sense of self via getting dressed up again. Fortunately for us, spring has sprung and summer is just around the corner. 
Even though we won’t be celebrating the most enjoyable of the seasons with our loved ones any time soon, we’re getting playful with picnic prints, pastel hues, and jewelry that's good enough to eat. Is there such a thing as getting too dressed up for the weekly grocery trip? Not on our watch. Refinery29's junior fashion editor Georgia and junior art editor Meg spent a sunny weekend shooting springtime get-ups through FaceTime and Zoom (G&Ts in hand, of course). This season is all about finding joy where you can and if you ask us, the clothes you choose to wear are a great place to start.
Born In The Sun
Gingham Light Blue Padded Headband
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Pixie Milkmaid Dress
$69.00
Mathe
Folegandros Hoops
$54.88
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Women's Jeans
$98.00
RetromondeVintage
Vintage 30s Blue Silk Bed Jacket Short Robe
$49.95
Carazocolla
Turquoise Seed Bead Daisy Chain Necklace
$17.80
FocusonGlamour
Gingham Check Frill Ruffle Collar Button B...
$43.22
& Other Stories
Hammered Pearl Pendant Hoop Earrings
$25.00
Shrimps
Antonia Bag
$690.00
Weekday
Ace High Wide Jeans
$60.00
Self-Portrait
Cotton Midi Dress
$420.00
Rogue Matilda
Pistachio Arm Candy
$181.75
Larsson & Jennings
Gold Helena Ring
$79.00
Hope Necklace
£38.00
ASOS DESIGN
Shirred Waist Ruffle Sun Top
$29.00
Sézane
The Venice
$140.00
Hope Necklace
$46.41
Kurt Geiger
Ozark
$195.00
Banana Republic
Resin Round Hoop Earrings
$38.00$26.00
Gap
Utility Tie-belt Jumpsuit
$98.00$59.99
Aperçu Eyewear
Marie Sunglasses In Amber
$169.00$135.20
ASOS WHITE
Panel Contrast Solid Strappy Dress
$119.00$22.50
Daisy Jewellery
Estée Lalonde Goddess Hexagonal Necklace 18ct
$131.00
Adina's Jewels
Endless Hoop Earring 14k
$82.00
See By Chloé
Gingham Ruffled Crepe Blouse
$330.00$165.00
aeydē
Coralia
$191.08
Astrid & Miyu
Fine Bar Chain 55cm
$68.00
Paul & Joe X Arizona Love
Wedge Sandal
$167.00
Ganni
Pleated Georgette Dress
$235.00$165.00
SeolGold
Yin Yang Pendant
$21.53
ASOS DESIGN
Seersucker Top With Volume Sleeve
$45.00
Larsson & Jennings
Gold Helena Ring
$79.00
Made By Frankie
Lavender Beaded Bracelet
$12.70
Thomas Sabo
Sterling Silver Ring
$34.00
Solid & Striped
Gingham Minidress
$198.00$118.00
Accessorize
Pearl & Gold Bead Baguette Hair Clip
$9.00
Seoul Import
Starfish Coral Hair Clip
$26.85
Milk Tooth
Flower Earrings
$58.01
blóma
Black Daisy Earrings
£18.00
Miista
Theodore Knotted Satin Mini Tote Bag
$196.00
Monki
Yulia Organic Cotton Puff Sleeve Blouse
$48.00
blóma
Black Daisy Earrings
$21.97
