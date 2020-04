Rudi then goes to chat with Ryan and decides they need to kiss to get it over with. Since when? Why? Where did this come from? The kiss is one of the sloppiest and most awkward I’ve seen in all my years of Bachelor watching. Rudi immediately regrets it. She’s still into Matt, but doesn’t know where things stand after last week’s drama where she got upset at him for asking Mel on a date instead of her. Still, she’s not giving up, so she tells Matt the tale of her kiss with Ryan that happened only a few minutes earlier. “It was the most awkward thing I ever felt in my life,” she says. "SAME," says all of Bachelor Nation. Then they have a flirty moment in which she lightly slaps him in the face and they start making out. Rudi is my favorite character.