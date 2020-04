The tension between Juan Pablo and host Chris Harrison during the March 2014 special begins with J.P.’s very first “ATFR” segment. Juan Pablo comes to the stage after Clare Crawley, who has just declined to speak to her ex because of his offensive comments during the last days of proper filming (he reportedly said he “loved fucking her”). So, Chris repeatedly asks the Bachelor about Clare’s exit in St. Lucia and if he regrets how he handled it. It is very clear that Chris is attempting to give Juan Pablo a chance to fix his image — to apologize to Clare for how he hurt her and swear it was a heat-of-the-moment accident rather than his genuine outlook.