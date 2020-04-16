“ATFR” continues to deteriorate as Chris tries to get Juan Pablo to describe his feelings for Nikki. Rather than celebrate the relationship — and realize he opened up his romantic life to the world by leading The Bachelor — Juan Pablo offers uncomfortably detached comments like saying he feels “great.” When Chris needles J.P. on whether he loves Nikki, he bristles, countering, “I’m not going to answer that question … When you’re with somebody, you don’t say you love her or not, if you are there or not.” After Chris asks what that confusing blanket statement means, J.P. announces, “We’re done with the show. We are so done,” and repeatedly accuses Chris of “interrupting” him.