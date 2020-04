However, Us Weekly reported that after two years of marriage, Tyler and Nikki were allegedly separated as of December 2018. This report was based on anonymous sources claiming that things had been rocky for the pair. But, a year later in November 2019, the two had apparently reunited , and Nikki posted to Instagram about going on a hike together. She doesn't post on the social media site often, but the couple was still going strong as of February 18, 2020 when Nikki uploaded a photo of them hanging out together . "I thought I'd wait until all the Valentines Day posts cleared your feeds so this plaid suit could get the attention it deserves," she captioned the shot of her dapper husband. The two were also spending time together in a March 30 Instagram Story she posted.