The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends, including fellow The Bachelor contestants Kelly Travis, Christy Hansen, and Andi Dorfman. Former Bachelorette Dorfman also served as a bridesmaid and posted a Snapchat video from the reception, panning the camera over to the newlywed Ferrell and gleefully trilling, "Guess who's married?!"
Ferrell memorably won season 18 of The Bachelor when clear commitment-phobe Juan Pablo Galavis picked her to be his one and only, despite adamantly refusing to use the "L" word. The pair went on to appear on VH1's Couples Therapy before finally calling it quits in October of 2014. Ferrell became engaged to VanLoo back in January, when the sales exec proposed during a vacation in Colorado.
"And on the last day of vacation this happened," Ferrell wrote, announcing the engagement on Instagram. "I can't wait to marry my best friend. Over the moon happy right now!"
The excited bride-to-be chronicled the countdown to her wedding, sharing pictures of the happy couple and their wedding invitations as the big day approached.
I can't believe it's only 3 days until we get married! 3 days for me to perfect my terrible dance moves and to finish up the last minute list. It seems like just 3 days ago we got engaged. Normally I keep most of my life's details private, but tune in the next 3 days for a couple of "sneak peeks" of some of the beautiful details that I just can't keep under wraps til the wedding. #soontobemrs #weddinglife #goingtothechapel #details
The class in all of those little @shinewedding details. I remember when I picked these beauties out months ago and thought how far away it still seemed. But now you've all received them, RSVPd, and I can't wait to see each and every one of you this weekend! #shinewedding #2days #weddinginvitations #kansascitywedding
Dorfman showed her support by sharing a sweet pic with Ferrell.
Now, it appears Ferrell couldn't be happier, sharing a photo of her wedding party just last night.