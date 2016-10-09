Story from Pop Culture

The Bachelor's Nikki Ferrell Marries Tyler VanLoo In Sweet Kansas City Ceremony

Sara Murphy
Nikki Ferrell is done fighting for that final rose. The former Bachelor contestant married her fiancé, Tyler VanLoo, in a sweet Saturday afternoon ceremony in Kansas City, MO, reports E! News.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends, including fellow The Bachelor contestants Kelly Travis, Christy Hansen, and Andi Dorfman. Former Bachelorette Dorfman also served as a bridesmaid and posted a Snapchat video from the reception, panning the camera over to the newlywed Ferrell and gleefully trilling, "Guess who's married?!"

Ferrell memorably won season 18 of The Bachelor when clear commitment-phobe Juan Pablo Galavis picked her to be his one and only, despite adamantly refusing to use the "L" word. The pair went on to appear on VH1's Couples Therapy before finally calling it quits in October of 2014. Ferrell became engaged to VanLoo back in January, when the sales exec proposed during a vacation in Colorado.

"And on the last day of vacation this happened," Ferrell wrote, announcing the engagement on Instagram. "I can't wait to marry my best friend. Over the moon happy right now!"

The excited bride-to-be chronicled the countdown to her wedding, sharing pictures of the happy couple and their wedding invitations as the big day approached.
Dorfman showed her support by sharing a sweet pic with Ferrell.

Now, it appears Ferrell couldn't be happier, sharing a photo of her wedding party just last night.

When your squad goes 100 for you. 👌🏼💯 📸: @alealovelyphoto

A photo posted by Nikki Ferrell (@nikki_ferrell) on

