Kylie Jenner Talks Motherhood, Co-Parenting, & Baby #2 In New Interview

Kylie Jenner poses as Marie Antoinette in a new fashion editorial in Harper’s Bazaar, and her two-year-old daughter Stormi sits in her lap for one photo. In the accompanying cover story, the 22-year-old mogul and "Rise and Shine" meme-maker opens up about motherhood, co-parenting, and the prospect of Baby #2.
Jenner told the magazine that she really benefited from growing up with two parents as well as her older siblings. She wants to make sure that Stormi has the same support, even though she and Travis Scott are no longer a couple.
“We have such a great relationship,” she said. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”
The Kylie Cosmetics CEO also shared Caitlyn was always there for her when she was a kid. “My dad was the best growing up,” she said. “Never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day, and our school was like 45 minutes from our house.” She still speaks to Caitlyn “like every day,” she added.
The biggest change motherhood has brought is that Jenner's now more of a homebody. “After I got pregnant, I spent so much time at home, I love it,” she said. “I love to lie in my bed and watch movies and forget about the world. Sometimes I take some time off, let the nannies take days off, and hang out at home with Stormi.”
She’s also considering how she’ll teach her daughter about fame. “I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” she said. “Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the internet, I think about that too. I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”
This isn't the first time she's alluded to her thoughts on her unusual way of life. In an Instagram post last year, she wrote about how "growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal."
As for a second child, that may be in the future, but don’t expect a pregnancy announcement anytime soon. “My friends all pressure me about it,” Jenner said. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”
