This Is Kylie Jenner's Best Parenting Advice

While the Kardashians don't always have the best messages when it comes to body positivity and acceptance , Kylie has been very candid about how having a kid changed her relationship to her body . "I feel like [having a daughter] has made me love myself more and accept everything about me," she told Vogue Australia in 2019. For example, she said she doesn't like her ears — but Stormi has similar ears. "I want to be an example for her," she said. "What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more."