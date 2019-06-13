Kylie & Kris Jenner's Office Feud Becomes A Family Battle

Families fight all the time, but when you're a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, your fights can be about something a lot bigger than who forgot to replace the almond milk. In Kylie and Kris Jenner's case, their latest mini-drama involves office space for Kylie Cosmetics — and Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are totally taking different sides.
In case anyone forgot, Kylie is the world's youngest self-made billionaire thanks mainly to her lucrative beauty company that Kris helped birth. In Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris and Kylie have different ideas about who should get prime real estate in the offices of Kylie Cosmetics. Kris is pretty sure she deserves a parking space, a picturesque view from her office, and maybe a massage chair. Kylie thinks Kris needs to slow her damn roll.
"Lately, Kylie's been so territorial, I'm not sure what's going on," Kris muses on the phone to Kourtney as she sits in her super luxe office.
"Kris Jenner is just doing too much with my office," Kylie laments to Khloé. Kris gave Khloé and Scott Disick a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office sans permission from its titular owner, Khloé reveals. Gasp!
"It's Kylie Cosmetics! How is she going to hide this when you walk up and the door is glass with my logo," Kylie exclaims. "She's there in my parking spot...like why are you in my parking spot?"
Kris has a different view of it.
"In front of everyone in the office Kylie says, 'Don't ever park in my parking space again, it's the one thing that means something to me. I've worked so hard.' And I'm like, oh my goodness," Kris shares with Kourtney.
The real issue is that Kourtney and Khloé have wildly different views on who is right. Kourtney encourages her mom to get back in her office massage chair and enjoy the perks of the company she helped build. Khloé thinks that Kris could chill on stealing Kylie's sunshine.
It isn't the first time Khloé and Kourtney have been on opposing sides of a sisterly battle. In another new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé took Kendall Jenner's side when Kendall claimed Kourtney was bullying her on a ski trip to Mammoth Lakes, CA.
Who is correct in this office space scenario? Likely no one, but we'll have to watch Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to see which sister(s) come out supreme.
