Ariana Grande's Throat Almost Closed After An Allergic Reaction To Tomatoes

As Grande pointed out in her post, many people develop OAS when they're in their teens or 20s, even if they never had an issue eating these foods before. Grande said that this is a new thing for her: "there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES......." she wrote. Unfortunately for tomato-lovers like Grande, the best way to manage OAS is to avoid the raw version of the foods, especially during allergy season. Cooking or peeling the foods can also help to break down some of the proteins in the skin that lead to the reaction.