Forget Song Of The Summer — Ariana Grande Just Proved “NASA” Is Out Of This World

Ariana Grande’s “NASA” officially out of this world, thanks to a little help from the agency it’s named after.
The singer-songwriter and her friends toured the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX on Saturday following the San Antonio stop of her Sweetener tour. Grande took to Instagram to share the experience, with a fitting background track — her song “NASA” off her latest album, thank u, next.
"Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa," Grande wrote. "My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around."
Grande’s "NASA" begins with a Shangela remix of Neil Armstrong's famous quote, "This is one small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind." Incredibly fitting for her visit to the center, as the space agency recently announced that they’re aiming to put a woman on the moon by 2024.
Damage control? Maybe, following NASA’s highly-criticized decision to cancel the first all-women spacewalk due to a lack of spacesuits in women’s sizes.
Fortunately, Grande got to try one on during her visit, which even had NASA hype. The agency’s official Instagram account reposted Grande’s video to their own story, quoting her lyrics: “It’s like you're the universe and we’re N-A-S-A.”
Song of summer? Nah. Grande seems to be gunning for a “song of space” title.
