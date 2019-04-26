Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint may need to stick to paved playgrounds from now on. The three-year-old was recently rushed to the hospital for a speculated allergic reaction to grass.
Kris Jenner broke this news to us at Refinery29, while listing the times she got cryptic calls from her kids regarding her grandchildren. "The most recent one that comes to mind is a week ago or so when we went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass,” she said. “We ended up in the E.R., but all is well — we figured it out."
Grass allergies can make you totally miserable in a variety of ways, including nasal issues, asthma, and eye symptoms, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. But, in the more treacherous cases, it can provoke rashes, hives, and even welts, although that is less common. The AAAAI recommends treating allergies with tactics such as saline nasal sprays and rinses, antihistamines, steroid injections, and even allergen immunotherapy.
Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist with Allergy & Asthma Network, says parents of children with allergies should start treating their kids allergy symptoms early on in the season. Parikh also recommended getting "tested by a board-certified allergist to know which pollens you are allergic to as they start at different times," Parikh notes. "Tree pollen starts early April, whereas grass is usually in May."
Grass allergies are actually some of the most common pollen allergies, according to Allergic Living magazine. And little Saint had his reaction perfectly timed to when allergy season would have been hitting Palm Springs the hardest. “In the central and northern United States and Canada, grass generally pollinates in May, June and July,” Allergic Living reported. “Farther south, the pollen starts filling the air a couple of months earlier.” The AAAAI notes that these allergies rear their nasty heads more often during the spring because grass pollen tends to scatter in the wind then.
This isn’t the first time that Jenner, the star matriarch of Keeping up with the Kardashians, has gotten a scary call about one of her grandchildren having an allergic reaction.
"The first one I ever got was the most alarming,” she told us. “It was when Mason (Kourtney’s son) ate peanut butter and his face started blowing up and his throat started closing. They had to rush him to the hospital. He had a peanut butter allergy for the longest time. He’s fine now. The scariest is always the first time.”
Kids. They really know how to keep your heart rate up.
