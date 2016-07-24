Kim Kardashian Reveals Saint's First Word

Saint West, spawn of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is growing up before our very eyes. It seems like yesterday that the duo introduced their adorable baby boy on Instagram, but the 7-month-old is sprouting quickly. He's even adding words to his vocabulary.
Apparently, West's first word was "dada," an ode to his doting father. People is reporting that the Kardashian, 35, revealed the exciting the news to reporters on Friday at the MGM Grand's Hakkasan nightclub in Las Vegas.
"He said, 'Dada,' today, three times, and I was like, 'What?' Kardashian said, according to People. "Kanye was so excited. He was like, 'I told him to say that.'"
The devoted mom is excited that her son is talking — but is also disappointed in his first word.
"I was like, 'I just really wanted him to say 'momma' first,'" she said.
Saint will soon be walking and shunning Snapchat, as the couple's daughter North once did.
