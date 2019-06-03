Kylie Jenner's Daughter, Stormi, Hospitalized For An Allergic Reaction

Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram story on Sunday night explaining that she spent the entire day in the hospital with her baby, Stormi Webster. "She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home," she wrote alongside a photo of Webster sleeping. While Jenner didn’t specify what her one-year-old baby is allergic to, she added that, "Nothing else matters when these things happen."
Allergies are common in young children, and they tend to run in families. This actually isn’t the first time that the Kardashian kids have experienced a scary allergy incident. In fact, Saint West, Kim Kardashian West’s son and Webster’s cousin, was recently hospitalized for an allergic reaction to grass. Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest child, is also allergic to peanuts. "Mason ate peanut butter and his face started blowing up and his throat started closing," Kris Jenner told Refinery29.
Serious allergic reactions like these ones are undoubtedly very scary and potentially traumatic, for parents and children. It's important to be aware of less-severe symptoms of allergies that can present in young kids, such as rashes or hives on the skin, trouble breathing, sneezing, coughing, runny nose, or itchy eyes, and even stomach upset, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.
If you notice any of these symptoms, it’s a good idea to connect with your pediatrician or a board-certified allergist who can test your child and identify what their triggers are. A toddler’s immune system is technically still developing, and seasonal allergies may not strike until a child is 10, but it’s entirely possible for babies under two years old to experience allergic reactions. Catching allergies soon enough is key to finding the right treatment and preventing future attacks.
In her post, Jenner shared well wishes for parents who may find themselves in similar scary situations: "God bless all the moms with sick babies," she wrote. "I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way."