Kylie Jenner Shares Unexpectedly Emotional Post About Fame & Anxiety

Kylie Jenner may just be the most mysterious of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but the 21-year-old had a rare moment of vulnerability on Instagram during her Kylie Skin summer vacation to Turks and Caicos with hew new squad. In between the shots of paradise and bikini-clad antics, Jenner posted a photo alongside a thoughtful caption about growing up in the public eye.
"I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength," the post begins alongside a picture of Jenner looking out over the ocean. "growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal."
She then mentions that she "lost friends along the way," perhaps in reference to her family's very public break from former BFF Jordyn Woods, but this post is just as much about her inner-journey, as well.
"I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs," she wrote. "I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human."
The post ends with an important reminder in light of her impressive vacation photos that "social media is just the surface."
"be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go," she added. "we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny."
It's unclear what specifically prompted this post — maybe it was the Photoshop accusations about some of her earlier snaps or the the comment one fan left on pal Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's photo — but if this is the beginning of Jenner being more open and personal with her fans, then we won't complain. Maybe, just maybe, she'll even give us a Turks and Caicos vlog.
