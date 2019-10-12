Kylie Jenner Revealed She “Can’t Wait” To Have More Babies — But There’s A Catch

Stormi Webster is almost two years old, and momma Kylie Jenner is starting to feel the baby stirrings again. The newly single Jenner has split from Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, but that’s not stopping Jenner from dreaming of expanding her fam. Jenner hosted a Q&A sesh with fans on her Instagram Stories, where she revealed, among other things, that she can’t wait for bebe No. 2.
On Friday night, Jenner posted an ask on her Instagram stories, where followers can type a submission into a text box. One fan asked her, “Do you plan on having any more kids?” Jenner responded by writing, “I can’t wait to have more babies but not ready just yet.”
Jenner also seemed excited by the idea of pregnancy. In her Insta Q&A, she also revealed, “[There is] nothing more special than feeling your baby move and grow” when a fan asked what she enjoyed most about being pregnant. Jenner also confessed her pregnancy craving: Eggo waffles and In-N-Out Burger. Truthfully, I’d eat that stuff in truckloads even though I’m not pregnant.
It’s not the first time Jenner has hinted at baking more buns in the oven. Earlier this year, Jenner posted a birthday message to Scott on Instagram, joking that they should “fuck around and have another baby.” A joke, or a hint-hint to the world that Jenner is ready to get pregnant again?
In January, there were also rumors that Jenner and Scott were taking time off to do the deed, in hopes for a second baby. Scott was adjusting his schedule to hang out with Jenner and Stormi, and the couple was hoping to get pregnant again at some point, a source told People.
