Caitlyn Jenner Shares Touching Post To Celebrate Kylie Becoming A Mother

The semi-silent Jenner has spoken. Caitlyn Jenner, who seems only vaguely connected to the Kardashian family these days, shared a touching post commemorating Kylie Jenner's new child. The post makes it clear that despite her absence in Jenner's pregnancy video, Caitlyn was present for the experience, and she has met the new baby girl.
"My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already," Jenner wrote alongside a photo of a baby Kylie Jenner. "Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby."
In the comments, Kylie responded, writing a simple, "Love you," putting an end to speculation that Caitlyn and Kylie weren't speaking.
Jenner's relationship to the Kardashian family has been fraught ever since the Olympian published her memoir The Secrets of My Life in April of 2017. Kris Jenner later criticized the memoir on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, noting that she was hardly featured in the book. Caitlyn later revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that she doesn't speak to the Kardashian side of the family — she does, however, have relationships with Kendall and Kylie.
"I don't talk to the Kardashians anymore. The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie," Caitlyn explained. "They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around."
Still, it seems telling that Caitlyn was absent from Kylie's 11-minute pregnancy video. And, in Kylie's roundup of flower displays featured on her Snapchat this morning, a note from Caitlyn wasn't to be found. Caitlyn is still a public figure, and she's still close with Kylie, evidently, but Caitlyn is no longer a part of the Kardashian media empire, it seems. That doesn't mean she's not involved — it just means she's not a part of Kylie's public life which, at this point, might be all for the best.
