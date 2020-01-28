Glow Recipe Just Launched A Lip Treatment— And It’s Not What We Expected

Having already rebranded the watermelon as the ultimate skin-care ingredient (read: masks, moisturizers, mists, and more), Glow Recipe has now set its sights on a totally new product category: Lip care.
Launching today, the K-beauty brand is making its foray into the world of makeup-meets-skin care with the arrival of Watermelon Glow Lip Pop, a category-defying lip treatment that exfoliates, softens, and tints lips all in a matter of swipes.
I bet you’re wondering at this point, how does one tiny tube actually do all that stuff? Co-founders Christine Chang and Sarah Lee were inspired to create their dream lip product after years of personal struggles with parched puckers — a beauty dilemma that fans also lamented in the comments of Instagram posts. Ahead of its launch, I gave Glow Recipe's first-ever lip product a go — and here are my unfiltered thoughts.
I’m not really a lipstick person, mostly because I don’t love how lip color tends to feel like it’s “sitting” on my lips, coupled with the fact that it gets everywhere/pulls a disappearing act whenever I take a sip of water (which is often) or snack at my desk (also often). This is partially because my lips get dry easily — especially during the winter — which doesn't exactly set 'em up for success when layered with a coat of matte red.
If you look closely, you can actually see the tiny flecks of coconut sugar, which provide a supremely gentle physical exfoliation while gentle AHAs smooth lip texture. However, the feel of the balm on your lips isn't gritty or scratchy; the tiny granules dissolve on contact, resulting in born-again, moisturized lips thanks to coconut and watermelon seed oils. At $22, it's a bit pricey for a tiny tube, but if you're serious about taking care of your lips (or stan Glow Recipe), then it's worth the trip (or click over) to Sephora.
But we haven't even gotten to the fun part: The other half of Lip Pop's magic is the fact that the formula reacts to the pH of your lips to leave behind a bespoke pink stain on your lips; a few swipes gets you a just-bitten effect, but you can layer it on (as Lee did, during our meeting) to a more saturated hue. That said, I prefer to wear Lip Pop as a primer for my favorite MLBB lipstick, since it makes rough patches and dryness a thing of the past. That is, until I refill my spiked BKR bottle...
