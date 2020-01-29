Glow Recipe Just Launched A Lip Treatment — And It’s Not What We Expected

But we haven't even gotten to the fun part: The other half of Lip Pop's magic is the fact that the formula reacts to the pH of your lips to leave behind a bespoke pink stain on your lips; a few swipes gets you a just-bitten effect, but you can layer it on (as Lee did, during our meeting) to a more saturated hue. That said, I prefer to wear Lip Pop as a primer for my favourite MLBB lipstick, since it makes rough patches and dryness a thing of the past. That is, until I refill my water bottle...