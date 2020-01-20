Breaking: Target Just Launched 1,800 New Swimsuit Styles

While you were busy watching Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel win SAG Awards last night, Target was cooking up something even more satisfying: its biggest swimwear drop yet. This morning, the mass retailer casually launched 1,800 new swimsuit styles on Target.com, with most styles also making their way to thousands of stores across the country. And like everything on Target’s roster, this collection is not to be missed.
To prepare for bikini season, Target’s team traveled the world (from Australia to Miami to Brazil) in an attempt to find out all the latest swimwear trends set to make it big in 2020. From the deep dive, they were able to pinpoint four styles to run with, including animal and snake prints, texture, solids, and feminine details — all of which are under $70.
But since affordability is Target’s bread and butter, they, of course, had to go above and beyond just being price-conscious. Similar to the company’s just-launched activewear brand All in Motion, this momentous drop places emphasis on body positivity and finding the perfect fit for every lifestyle. To showcase that mission, the campaign highlights women of all sizes and backgrounds in their most natural form (Read: no retouching… ever). Most styles are available in sizes XS-XL and 14 to 26, while Shade & Shore, one of Target’s most beloved private swim labels, will offer cup and band sizes ranging from 32A to 38DDD.
So, while sure, the forecast doesn’t necessarily call for a string bikini and a cocktail, when an opportunity like this one comes along, procrastinating isn’t an option. But since we know that 1,800 styles is a lot to go through, we went ahead and hand-selected a few of the collection’s best picks.
