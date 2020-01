Meanwhile, the first one-on-one date goes to Victoria P. It involves some of Peter’s typical hometown activities: shopping for cowboy boots and hats, and going to a line dancing bar. Lest you forgot, Peter is from Los Angeles, where the show is filmed. This isn’t really what I’d expect for LA, but hey, they’ll be ready for Stagecoach . At the nighttime portion of the date, Victoria P. opens up about how her mom suffered from addiction after her father died, and how she had to take care of her sister. It really seems like a cathartic moment for her, and while Peter is supportive, it’s become clear he’s prone to making grand statements. First, he tells her about how he spoke to god about becoming the Bachelor and then saw a shooting star, which he took as a sign that he’ll find his wife… which could be her. Then he says, “I have never been inspired by someone so much in my entire life.” Obviously, this means she gets a rose, but also I’m wondering if Peter overstating everything with so many women is going to come back to bite him. (It definitely will.)