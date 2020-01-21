The next day, Chris Harrison announces that there’s going to be a pool party instead of a cocktail party. The women are excited. This is usually the time when they get a bunch of flirty shirtless time with the Bachelor. But when Peter shows up, he announces that he’s not in the mood to party because “feels a little bit of doubt creeping in.” Then he sets off on an investigative journey to find out what the women who were not on the group date think about there being “fake” people in the house. Kelsey, Natasha, and Lexi, all say that they think Alayah is, at the very least, different when she’s on camera, with Lexi adding that Alayah raises her speaking voice several octaves when being filmed. In a nice move by the editors we get a clip of Alayah saying “Hiiiii!” to someone in what has to be the highest voice she’s capable of.