5 Waterproof Mascaras We’d Like To Give Hannah Brown After That Brutal Bachelor Premiere

But when former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown returned to the franchise to confront her ex Pilot Pete on the Bachelor season premiere , things looked a little different. Brown, who earned a massive fan base for her vulnerability on the series, openly sobbed to Peter Weber about her final decision — and mascara ran in every direction. It was the kind of ugly cry you rarely see on TV anymore, and one that reminded us why she deserves another season... if she doesn't end up on Peter's.