Peter Weber Was Going To Turn Down The Bachelor For Hannah Brown

If you thought Hannah Brown's multiple appearances on The Bachelor were confusing, then you're about 1/100th of the way to feeling how Peter Weber felt. The current Bachelor came in third for Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, and Monday night's Bachelor premiere teased Hannah possibly returning to the mansion to give their relationship another shot. But, as Peter revealed on Bachelor Happy Hour with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, they kind of already tried that.
While we heard all about Hannah attempting to reconcile with Tyler Cameron (before he went ahead and dated Gigi Hadid) on part two of After The Final Rose, it turns out she and Peter had also made plans to reconnect off camera the night before — and Peter was going to turn down The Bachelor for it.
“I was prepared at AFR to give it a shot and I knew there was a chance at The Bachelor and I was going to say no to the show," Peter said on the podcast. "At AFR when I saw her for the first time after the show. We had a brief saying goodbye to each other off camera and she said she had actually moved out close to where I was living. I was like No way, let’s meet up."
He says he left their conversation feeling excited.
"Like you know what, maybe this isn’t over yet," he continued. "Then that next night I remember watching that second episode of AFR with her and Tyler and she asked Tyler out, and I was like What the hell?”
Turns out, she and Tyler had been DM-ing in the interim between the show's filming and After The Final Rose, something Weber hadn't done.
As far as her appearance on the show last night goes, Peter told the podcast that he does feel like he got closure with Hannah, but we'll pretend to wonder if she actually will be returning to this season like ABC is teasing all the same.
