Indie Brand Miaou Predicts The Return Of Dalmatian Print, & We’re Here For It

By now, it’s clear that the ‘90s are making one hell of a comeback, a fact Virginie Viard solidified with Chanel’s latest Métiers d’Art collection in Paris. But for some brands, the decade of low-rise trousers, animal prints, and going-out tops isn’t just an era from which to pull inspiration; instead, it’s the aesthetic of their entire label. Case in point: Miaou, an indie brand that specializes in sizes 23 to 32, just launched an exclusive capsule right in time for the holidays.
“My closet is 100% vintage, and all of my inspiration comes from what I thrift, which, by default happens to be pieces from the ‘90s,” Miaou founder Alexia Elkaim explains. And since the era of party girls is obviously known for its party attire, there’s no better place to find your holiday ‘fits than Miaou.
The 11-piece capsule is inspired by the Tuileries Gardens in Paris and rooted in ‘90s fashion. “I’m excited for Dalmation print to come back, and shimmery blue eyeshadow. Mark my words!” For it, Elkaim included everything from spotted pants and corsets in her favorite new print — which was actually inspired by an Appaloosa horse that she saw on a ranch, not a Dalmatian — to square-neck tops and trousers that allow for maximum ab reveal.
“This collection is all about statement pieces that can really dress up an outfit,” she says. “I, unlike my other collections, like to mix them up with some of my more casual pieces in my closet. I love wearing the Binx corset with sweats and a tee. It dresses up the look.” Hearing that, it’s no surprise that daring dressers like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Paloma Elsesser frequent the brand.
On top of just launching the collection, Elkaim is also working on becoming more sustainable in 2020. “As a young designer I have a responsibility to design ethically for the future of the industry,“ she says. “Miaou has been buying deadstock fabric for years; it’s always been important for me to design mindfully.” To continue innovating, though, she’s stopped washing and treating her denim in an effort to minimize water usage. Here’s to hoping that the rest of the industry follows suit.
Get your hands on the stylish and sustainable collection by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
