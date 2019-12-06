Winter is coming, and everyone is settling into the cold-weather tradition we all know and lover: oversized puffer jacket season. Although these unequivocal mom coats feel kind of like being hugged by a full body pillow, many leave a lot (a LOT) to the imagination when it comes to shape, color, and style. But last year, one viral jacket changed that: Amazon's Orolay down coat.
Since last season's tundra hit, the Orolay mom jacket has taken over the streets in literally every color: from classic beige to a muted navy. It's even inspired a number of new, popular styles from the brand. Now, this cold-season favorite is refreshing for the next winter chill with three new must-have sateen shades: a shimmery wine red, lamé army green, and shiny dark gray.
These new, reset colors provide a pop of new style and are the ideal shade to go along with the somehow still ongoing animal print trend, especially for anyone itching to revamp their coat closets with the latest in bundled-up fashion.
And, much like last winter's breakout original version, the-newly released version still provides all of the 90% white duck down and 10% feather warmth as the original. The coat is waterproof, windproof, and framed in a universally-flattering a-line symmetry, so you can feel confident (and shiny) heading into the coldest conditions imaginable.
Orolay, a Chinese brand shoppable on Amazon, is a consistent best-seller and offers multiple coats for even the most unexpected outerwear needs. This particular jacket has amassed 4.2 stars on Amazon with over 7,500 reviews, and it's latest edition is sure to be this season's best-seller.
But beyond it's already peaking popularity, the best part of this coat is that the price is right. Retailing at $139.99 and up, this down jacket's new hues are sure to be taking over Amazon deliveries everywhere.
