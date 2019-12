Clout, Clicks, Or Court: The Year Celebrities Got Married Twice

Which perhaps makes sense when you realize that, love and devotion aside, there’s another plus for a celebrity taking two walks down the aisle: attention, or clout. These double married 2019 couples had their celebrations written up numerous times in publications like Vogue Harper’s Bazaar , and, of course, People . Justin Bieber’s and Joe Jonas’ weddings were among the top 10 most-searched ceremonies of this year, according to Google — but no number of weddings captured the public’s interest more than Jennifer Lawrence ’s and Miranda Lambert ’s, who snagged the second and first spot on the list, respectively. Both women had just one wedding apiece, and there aren’t even any photos of Lawrence’s. If multiple ceremonies are to be used as a tactic to drum up public interest, there are a few more kinks to work out before the world is entertained rather than, perhaps, exhausted.