Miranda Lambert Surprised Everyone By Announcing She’s Married — But Who’s Her Husband?

Miranda Lambert has been keeping a secret and she just gave us a surprise reveal on Instagram. For Valentine's Day, Lambert shared that she got married to the “love of her life,” Brendan McLoughlin. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... Me,” she wrote on Instagram. But who is Brendan McLoughlin, the new keeper of her flame?
According to People, McLoughlin, 27, is a police officer from Staten Island, NY, and he was once pictured with a K-9 police dog named Kybo. He’s also a brand new dad to a baby from a previous relationship who was born in November 2018. We’ve definitely got wheels for guys who like babies and dogs.
While she announced her nuptials on Valentine’s Day, her reps told People that the wedding actually took place a while ago. Pictured in her hometown of Nashville, TN, Lambert and McLoughlin are glowing the golden hour sunlight; her trumpet silhouette gown decked out in layers of delicate lace. McLoughlin, for his part, kept it casual by ditching the tie and leaving his collar unbuttoned.
After a highly-publicized divorce from fellow country singer Blake Shelton in 2015, Lambert dated Evan Felker for two years. Now, she has found love with someone with a much lower profile. No word on if the Pistol Annies showed up as bridesmaids.
