The trio, who wrote all the songs together, describe making an album as a “,” which probably explains where they get the courage to air so much dirty laundry. The album’s starting point was “When I Was His Wife,” a lament on a cheating husband that Lambert was toying with. Its lead single, “Got My Name Changed Back,” garners a lot of attention for its accusations of cheating with “road whores,” but the bigger picture is a tongue-in-cheek look at the deeply unfun process of all the paperwork women have to file just to get their original identity back after a divorce. “Leavers Lullabye” looks at the flip side, creating a Kentucky-fried lament of the woman who won’t be changed by the love of a man (“Run along little daddy, take the dog and the house and dang me / It ain’t worth the time that it’s gonna take to change me”). And in “Best Years of My Life” the group invokes the lives of sitcom wives, bemoaning everyday boredom while advocating for “recreational Percocet” and the search for “intellectual emptiness”; the narrator “didn’t think I could do better so I settled down.” It’s all set to a melody you can’t shake.