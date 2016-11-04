Miranda Lambert Claps Back At Trolls Who Hated On Her CMA Date Night

I had a great time last night celebrating country music at the CMA awards with my sweet ❤️ by my side! @andersoneast I'm a lucky girl! #cma50thanniversary #countrymusic #nashville #myBAMAboy #anothervice Thanks to our wonderful Glam team for making us feel so special! Best in the biz! 🙎❤️👗@georgeshobeika 👕:@tiffanygiffordstyle 💃dress by : 👗✂️:@aubreyhyde 💇:@johnnylavoy 💄: @moanilee 🙎color: @thedryhousenashville #weforgottoglamjam

A photo posted by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Nov 3, 2016 at 10:34am PDT