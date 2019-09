Miranda Lambert Claps Back At Trolls Who Hated On Her CMA Date Night

We won't bother repeating the online vitriol, but most of it had to do with people disparaging East's looks, speculating that Lambert was "miserable," and throwing out comparisons to her ex-husband, Blake Shelton . Guys, move on. They have.Many fans rushed to defend Lambert, but she proved she can stick up for herself just fine."Last night I was all dolled up and 'out on the town' with my sweet man at the CMA awards in Nashville," the singer shared in an Instagram post. "I was excited about the night and posted a picture. Just now when I looked I realized so many comments were judgmental and negative. Cowardly people hiding behind a keyboard or a cell phone writing their useless comments about our eyes and clothes and body language. What a bunch of bullshit. Thank y'all for reminding me why I read books , write songs, and spend most of my time with animals and people I trust and love."She finished the post with a Maya Angelou quote about the power of words. Then she dropped the mic (or so we imagine).