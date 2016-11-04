Miranda Lambert Claps Back At Trolls Who Hated On Her CMA Date Night

What's the beef? Lambert had the nerve to post a photo of her and new boyfriend Anderson East enjoying the evening. They're dressed up, they look like they're in love, and ugh, don't you just hate that? Don't you just want to burst their happy little bubble and post some nasty comments?
Many fans rushed to defend Lambert, but she proved she can stick up for herself just fine.
She finished the post with a Maya Angelou quote about the power of words. Then she dropped the mic (or so we imagine).
Every now and then I decide to re-join the world of social media and post something really personal. Not promoting anyone or anything. Not selling a better version of myself to anyone or trying to look cool like we all do all the time. Just a picture that either I or someone I know and care about took the time to take and see the beauty in. This is one of those moments that im proud of. My friend Tommy snapped it on a trail ride on his phone at golden hour on the farm in TN. What a blessing. I'm wearing yoga pants and no makeup and im on the back of my beloved Leiani. A Gypsy Vanner horse. 💗. But... Last night I was all dolled up and "out on the town" with my sweet man at the CMA awards in Nashville. I was excited about the night and posted a picture. Just now when I looked I realized so many comments were judgmental and negative. Cowardly people hiding behind a keyboard or a cell phone writing their useless comments about our eyes and clothes and body language. What a bunch of bull shit. Thank y'all for reminding me why I read books , write songs, and spend most of my time with animals and people I trust and love. And one last thing..... "Words are things. You must be careful, careful about calling people out of their names, using racial pejoratives and sexual pejoratives and all that ignorance. Don’t do that. Some day we’ll be able to measure the power of words. I think they are things. They get on the walls. They get in your wallpaper. They get in your rugs, in your upholstery, and your clothes, and finally in to you." Maya Angelou