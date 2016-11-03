Story from Music

Taylor Swift Makes Her Awards Show Comeback In A Naked Dress

Morgan Baila
Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images.
Taylor Swift made her debut at the Country Music Association Awards on November 2 — and she was basically naked. That's one way to make a brief appearance one for the books.

Her black, cutout dress looked more Kim K. than CMT. It was sort of surprising seeing the up-until-recently MIA 26-year-old (who previously swore off country music awards) effortlessly glide across the stage showing that much skin on a more traditional awards show.

This dress reveals where she's at in her own life. Even though she's back on a country music stage, she's doing it in her own Taylor-Swift thing right now. That means no sparkly gowns and long curls. These days, it's leg slits all the way, complemented by a shaggy 'do. It's all strategy and Swift knows a lot about strategy.

Fans and critics of the singer were torn of whether or not the dress was appropriate, but one thing's for sure: Swift looked at home on the stage in front of a screaming crowd. Is this her big comeback? Is she stripping it all off to get back to the basics?

It's definitely all of the above.
