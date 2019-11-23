I Created My Ultimate Holiday Wardrobe With 5 Outfits From & Other Stories

From Thanksgiving to holiday parties, dressing up around this time of year can be a lot to plan for, not to mention expensive, if you have the habit of buying something new only to wear it on one special occasion and never again. Well, in an effort to curb that ubiquitous but very unsustainable shopping habit, I've made it my personal style M.O. to invest in quality basics that I'll want to style with everything — and for many years to come.
Unsurprisingly, Stockholm export (and H&M sister brand) & Other Stories has become a go-to for many R29ers (myself included!) looking for unique, affordable (but not fast-fashion) pieces that offer stylish options like cozy sweaters, chic blazers, and cool-girl accessories, among many other things. I mean, I think we can all agree that a certain brand of effortless, Scandi-chic is having a moment, right?
You might remember not too long ago, R29's fashion market editor Emily stopped by Everlane's new Brooklyn store to road-test some of the brand's latest pieces. Well, earlier this month, I popped over to & Other Stories' SoHo store to see their new holiday styles and take endless mirror selfies in the name of journalism. This was a treat for me as I cover beauty for R29 and I'm usually neck-deep in toners and highlighters, not cozy sweaters. Click through to see the five looks I tried on to take me through the season and beyond.
