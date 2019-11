I Created My Ultimate Festive Wardrobe With 5 Outfits From & Other Stories

From office parties to Christmas Eve drinks, dressing up around this time of year can be a lot to plan for, not to mention expensive, if you have the habit of buying something new only to wear it on one special occasion and never again. Well, in an effort to curb that ubiquitous but very unsustainable shopping habit, I've made it my personal style M.O. to invest in quality basics that I'll want to style with everything — and for many years to come.