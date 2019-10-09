Arguably the most playful accessory trend to come out of AW19 is the shearling bag. Last winter was all about the shearling coat, and Ugg boots have been keeping our feet nice and toasty for a long time now. Why shouldn't our bags get in on the fuzzy action, too?
While the practicality of a sturdy tote is undeniable, sometimes the lure of a faux fur plus one is simply overwhelming. What can we say? The heart wants what the heart wants.
Stockholm-based Stand is crafting bags so darn soft we'd be nuzzling into one 24/7 if we had the chance, while Dutch accessories label Wandler's offerings are attainable and practical – think tan finishes and slouchy shapes with heaps of elegance.
Click on for a selection of velvety bags you'll be besotted with this season.