What Astrology Says About Your Halloween Hookup

Whether you’re going to an all-night party, visiting a haunted house, or staying in for a horror movie marathon, Halloween brings a dose of flirtation along with all the spooky vibes. October 31st is all about liminality, after all: the veil between the worlds is thin, you’re dressed up as someone else, and tricks and treats are everywhere. It feels like anything could happen.
This Halloween, we can look to the moon to guide our night. Astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29 that on Halloween night, the moon will move from Sagittarius to Capricorn. It will be a waxing crescent, not a full or new moon, but we will still feel the effects.
“The moon will be in freedom-loving Sagittarius until approximately 10:30pm EST, when it switches signs into Capricorn,” Stardust says. Sagittarius is a fire sign known for its flighty nature, while earthy Capricorn is all about stability, and these traits will both come into play. “We can expect hookups to lead to serious connections or ‘long term’ flings,” she says.
We're also just over a week into Scorpio season — the sign of sex, death, and transformation. During this time, "all signs will be feeling this sign’s introspective, kinky, and hypnotic-like vibe,” Narayana Montúfar, Senior Astrologer for Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, previously told Refinery29.
Additionally, the sun and Jupiter will “share a minor connection that will allow us to let our guard down and be more open to meeting potential hookups,” Stardust explains. “It will allow us to try new positions and experiment with pleasure.” Start browsing sex position guides now, just to be prepared.
Of course, we can’t forget about Mercury retrograde, which begins on Halloween morning. This is always a time to prepare to hear from our exes, and Halloween is no exception. “Mercury retrograde may lead to an unpredicted hookup with an ex or old crush who’s been recently orbiting our Instagram stories,” Stardust says. However, it’s your choice if you want to let this old flame back into your life — so choose wisely.
