How You Can Make The Most Of The Moon — Even When It Isn't Full

Sara Coughlin
Photographed by Megan Madden.
The full moon is the teacher's pet of lunar phases — it tends to get all the attention and credit for any developments in our spiritual lives. But, you can actually find spiritual value in the entire lunar cycle: from the full moon and the third quarter moon to the new moon and the first quarter moon. And, according to author and Wiccan high priestess Judy Ann Nock, getting into the right frame of mind to honor the moon is easier than you might think.
"For many (including myself), the lunar phases are highly metaphorical," Nock says. In other words, if you look at the lunar cycle as a never-ending loop of life and death, expansion and contraction, you'll get a better idea of the energy that's associated with each phase. For example, she explains, "new endeavors are begun on the new moon" while "culminations are synced with the full moon."
With that in mind, maybe you don't even need to celebrate every single phase of the moon, every single month. Maybe you're particularly concerned with striking a better work-life balance. If that's the case, you should mark your calendar for the first quarter moon, the phase most closely associated with balance, and spend that night setting intentions around how you want to spend your work time and your playtime. Sure, you could make a plan to draw a harder line with your manager at any time, but Nock says it can be helpful to time plan-making with the moon for an added energetic boost.
Nock's latest book, The Modern Witchcraft Book of Natural Magick, in which she advises budding witches on how to commune and manifest with the outside world, is on sale today. Ahead, she shows us how to harness the moon's energy, whether it's new, full, or somewhere in between.
New
Focus on: darkness

On one hand, your focus during the new moon might be the literal darkness of the night sky (since the moon isn't illuminated at all during this lunar phase). On the other, you may wish to address the more figurative sources of "darkness" in your life — the worrisome tasks and conflicts you've been ignoring or the longstanding relationships that you've neglected recently. You can decide to let go of these things, but Nock suggests considering whether they can be saved. Can you rekindle that old friendship? Can you return to an old hobby you left behind years ago?
First Quarter
Focus on: balance

Nock says to spend this lunar phase thinking about how you spend your time and resources. Do you care for yourself as much as you care for others? Do you make time outside of your 9-to-5 for your creative or leisurely pursuits? Finding balance is a daunting task, so consider focusing your reflections on one specific area of your life. And even then, don't expect to solve all your time-management issues in one night. Rather, this phase of the moon ought to help bring these matters to your attention, so that you can keep an eye on them (and remember to clock out at a reasonable time) in the future.
Full
Focus on: culmination

What's drawing to close? What finishing touches do your current projects need? Most importantly, what have you done in the last month that deserves celebrating? Ask yourself these questions to kick off your full moon reflections. Nock says this phase revolves around feelings of fulfillment and accomplishment. Even if the greatest challenge you faced since the previous full moon was unclogging your shower drain, take a moment to pat yourself on the back. Or, as Nock puts it: "Revel and bask in the manifestation of your own power." (We're sure it was one heck of a clog.)
Third Quarter
Focus on: acceptance

In the wake of the celebratory full moon, this lunar phase asks us to take a more objective look at ourselves and others, Nock explains. Acknowledge your strengths, yes, but also leave space for your shortcomings, too. Seek to hold yourself accountable for your losses without slipping into negative self-talk — walking this line is tricky, but it can be done. Once you examine your efforts from all angles, you'll have a better idea of how you can grow and improve in the future.
