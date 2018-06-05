First Quarter

Focus on: balance



Nock says to spend this lunar phase thinking about how you spend your time and resources. Do you care for yourself as much as you care for others? Do you make time outside of your 9-to-5 for your creative or leisurely pursuits? Finding balance is a daunting task, so consider focusing your reflections on one specific area of your life. And even then, don't expect to solve all your time-management issues in one night. Rather, this phase of the moon ought to help bring these matters to your attention, so that you can keep an eye on them (and remember to clock out at a reasonable time) in the future.