The full moon is the teacher's pet of lunar phases — it tends to get all the attention and credit for any developments in our spiritual lives. But, you can actually find spiritual value in the entire lunar cycle: from the full moon and the third quarter moon to the new moon and the first quarter moon. And, according to author and Wiccan high priestess Judy Ann Nock, getting into the right frame of mind to honor the moon is easier than you might think.
"For many (including myself), the lunar phases are highly metaphorical," Nock says. In other words, if you look at the lunar cycle as a never-ending loop of life and death, expansion and contraction, you'll get a better idea of the energy that's associated with each phase. For example, she explains, "new endeavors are begun on the new moon" while "culminations are synced with the full moon."
With that in mind, maybe you don't even need to celebrate every single phase of the moon, every single month. Maybe you're particularly concerned with striking a better work-life balance. If that's the case, you should mark your calendar for the first quarter moon, the phase most closely associated with balance, and spend that night setting intentions around how you want to spend your work time and your playtime. Sure, you could make a plan to draw a harder line with your manager at any time, but Nock says it can be helpful to time plan-making with the moon for an added energetic boost.
Nock's latest book, The Modern Witchcraft Book of Natural Magick, in which she advises budding witches on how to commune and manifest with the outside world, is on sale today. Ahead, she shows us how to harness the moon's energy, whether it's new, full, or somewhere in between.
