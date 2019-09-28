Chrissy Teigen Pleads For Dr. Pimple Popper’s Help: “It Is Ruining My Life”

Guys, this is an emergency. Chrissy Teigen, unofficial queen of social media, has a massive pimple on her chin and she’s ready to bring in the big guns to help.
Friday night, while seemingly snuggled in bed, a makeup-free Teigen sent a plea out via Instagram stories for help with a long-standing issue. And who did she direct her SOS towards? Dr. Pimple Popper, aka Dr. Sandra Lee, who posts intimate excavation videos of blackheads so big and cysts so goopy that they have to be seen to be believed (or not, if you’re completely disgusted by the whole concept).
“This is a message for Dr. Pimple Popper. I have had this thing on my chin for maybe like four years now,” Teigen says in her Instagram story, showing a spot on her chin.
“It has no exit hole,” she continues. “I used to inject it with corti...cortisol...cortisone? It gets bigger around my period, it’s unsqueezable and it is ruining my life.”
The end of her plea is tagged, “@drpimplepopper please I beg u.”
Can the doctor help? Well, from Teigen’s description, it sounds like she may have what Dr. Lee defines as a cyst: "a benign growth commonly found in the skin that typically appears on the face, neck, chest, or back, but can occur anywhere on the body." What differentiates a cyst from a microscopic blackhead or a squishy lipoma is the contents: a free-floating sack of wet skin cells, which creates a cottage cheese-like consistency. Unfortunately, the removal involves a lot of slicing and scissor-snipping, until the growth lodged under the skin is removed.
When Teigen isn’t pleading online for help with her skin-care, she’s involved in a Twitter battle with President Donald Trump. For those who don’t remember, while Teigen was getting daughter Luna prepped for her first day of school, Trump was watching TV. He caught Legend's appearance on MSNBC's Justice For All series that discusses criminal justice reform, but felt the program didn't give him enough credit.
While Teigen has been blocked by Trump for some time, she said people began sending her screenshots.
"My heart stopped because at that moment you know that you're about to get just the wildest group of people ever," she told Ellen DeGeneres in a recent appearance on the comedian’s show. "But when it's you, when the card lands on you that day, it's just really like, 'Oh, crap!' 'cause your whole night's ruined."
First Trump, now a nasty pimple. Here’s hoping the most recent situation is easier to deal with.
