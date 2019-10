Chrissy Teigen Pleads For Dr. Pimple Popper’s Help: “It Is Ruining My Life”

Can the doctor help? Well, from Teigen’s description, it sounds like she may have what Dr. Lee defines as a cyst : "a benign growth commonly found in the skin that typically appears on the face, neck, chest, or back, but can occur anywhere on the body." What differentiates a cyst from a microscopic blackhead or a squishy lipoma is the contents: a free-floating sack of wet skin cells, which creates a cottage cheese-like consistency. Unfortunately, the removal involves a lot of slicing and scissor-snipping, until the growth lodged under the skin is removed.