As for this rich shade of red velvet, Zendaya's stylist Law Roach insinuated that it was inspired by another comic-book great: Poison Ivy. Although Zendaya herself has yet to comment on the new look, Roach basically confirmed the inspo on Instagram last night by posting several photos of the Batman character. The green and red color combination is one of Poison Ivy's calling cards — perhaps now it'll be one of Zendaya's, too.