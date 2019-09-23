Zendaya wasn't nominated for an Emmy this year, but that didn't mean she couldn't steal the spotlight all the same. That's exactly what the Euphoria star did, showing up in a custom emerald green Vera Wang gown, makeup that's sure to inspire us for years to come, and a striking new red hair color we couldn't look away from.
While this isn't the first time Zendaya has rocked red hair, it is the boldest iteration of the color she's tried. Earlier this summer, she dyed her brunette hair a bright shade of crimson while promoting her new film Spider-Man: Far From Home in London. At the time, fans thought the color swap was a huge spoiler for her rumored role in the live-action Little Mermaid movie, but Zendaya put those theories to rest.
After the transformation, Zendaya took to Twitter to reveal that the inspiration for the red hair didn't come from Ariel, but from original Spider-Man character MJ. "MJ homage," she wrote, confirming the semi-permanent red transformation was a nod to Mary Jane Watson. Zendaya doesn't rock red hair as her version of MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but Kirsten Dunst did when she famously portrayed the role in the 2000s franchise.
As for this rich shade of red velvet, Zendaya's stylist Law Roach insinuated that it was inspired by another comic-book great: Poison Ivy. Although Zendaya herself has yet to comment on the new look, Roach basically confirmed the inspo on Instagram last night by posting several photos of the Batman character. The green and red color combination is one of Poison Ivy's calling cards — perhaps now it'll be one of Zendaya's, too.
Hairstylist Ursula Stephen complemented Zendaya's refreshed hair color with a set of soft Hollywood waves. But how could someone's hair look that luscious after a color appointment? Stephen depended on an arsenal of reparative and hydrating hair products, including a $7 hair milk from Love Beauty and Planet and Suave's Natural Hair Curl Defining Cream that rings in under $5.
So does this mean Zendaya's character, Rue, will be rocking the same bold color for Euphoria's anticipated second season? We hope so.
