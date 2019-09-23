For Your Consideration: Zendaya’s Red Hair At The Emmys

Zendaya may not be nominated for an Emmy this year, but that doesn't mean she can't steal the spotlight — and she did. But the Euphoria star didn't just show up in a custom emerald green Vera Wang gown and makeup that's sure to inspire us for years to come, but with a striking new red hair colour.
While this isn't the first time Zendaya has rocked red hair, it is the boldest iteration on the colour she's tried. Earlier this summer, she dyed her brunette hair a bright shade of crimson while promoting her new film Spider-Man: Far From Home in London. While fans thought the colour swap was a huge spoiler for her rumoured role in the live-action Little Mermaid movie, Zendaya confirmed it — sadly — was not.
After the transformation, Zendaya took to Twitter to reveal that the inspiration behind the red hair didn't come from the Ariel, but from original Spider-Man character, MJ. "MJ homage," she wrote, confirming the semi-permanent red transformation was a nod to Mary Jane Watson, the Spider Man character known for her 'do. Note: Zendaya doesn't rock red hair as her version of MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but Kirsten Dunst did when she famously portrayed the role in the 2002 Spider-Man franchise.
Before you think Zendaya's red hair at the Emmys was simply a touch-up, you're wrong. In fact, it wasn't inspired by her at all, but by another comic great: The DC character Poison Ivy. Although Zendaya has yet to comment on the new look, her stylist Law Roach basically confirmed the inspo on Instagram earlier this evening by posting several photos of the Batman character — and it totally makes sense. The green and red colour combination is sort of Poison Ivy's thing — and now, we suppose, Zendaya's, too.
